Luria announces second annual Congressional App Challenge

Congresswoman Elaine Luria has announced the second annual Congressional App Challenge will be open to participants until Oct. 19.

“Last year our judges reviewed impressive apps created by high school students from across our district, and I am thrilled to host the Congressional App Challenge again,” said Luria. “As a someone who operated nuclear reactors, I know how important it is that we get young students interested and involved with STEM. I am looking forward to seeing the apps created by Coastal Virginia’s students again this year.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual non-partisan competition for middle and high school students. Participants will develop original apps and submit them to their congressional offices. The Challenge encourages students to explore and pursue science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) courses in school. In the last six years, the Congressional App Challenge has inspired thousands of students across America to develop apps. All middle and high school students are encouraged to send their submissions by October 19, 2020

A panel of judges from the Second Congressional District will choose the winners. They will be invited to Washington, D.C. for the #HouseOfCode 2021 reception.

For more information on the competition, click here.

