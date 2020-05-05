Luria announces local winners of the Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced the winners of the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Second Congressional District on Monday.

This annual, non-partisan competition allows high school students to show their artistic talent to the nation, including the chance to have their artwork hung in the U.S. Capitol. This year’s overall competition winner is Christina Liu of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach for her artwork entitled “Distorted by Disease.”

“I am always honored to showcase the talent of students from Coastal Virginia,” said Congresswoman Luria. “I’m grateful for all participating students as well as the panel of judges from the Eastern Shore, the Peninsula, and the Southside who chose the final winners.”

The winners from VA-02 were:

Overall Winner : Christina Liu from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach for “Distorted by Disease” (Acrylic paint, micron pen, while gel pen)

: Christina Liu from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach for “Distorted by Disease” (Acrylic paint, micron pen, while gel pen) Southside Winner: Hanna Chou from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach for “About the Birds” (Collage)

Hanna Chou from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach for “About the Birds” (Collage) Peninsula Winner: Ashley Parks from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton. (Linocut on Paper)

Ashley Parks from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton. (Linocut on Paper) Eastern Shore Winner: Isabella Ochsner from Broadwater Academy in Exmore for “Wolf Portrait” (Graphite Pencil)

To view the winners’ artwork as well as all submissions to this year’s Congressional Art Competition, click here.

