Luria announces committee assignments for 117th Congress

Published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced her full slate of committee and subcommittee assignments for the 117th Congress.

In the 117th Congress, Luria will serve on the following House committees and subcommittees:

House Armed Services Committee , where she will serve as the committee’s Vice Chair and on the following subcommittees: Seapower and Projection Forces Readiness

, where she will serve as the committee’s Vice Chair and on the following subcommittees: House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs , where she will serve on the following subcommittees: Chair of Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Oversight and Investigations

, where she will serve on the following subcommittees: House Committee on Homeland Security , where she will serve on the following subcommittee: Transportation and Maritime Security

, where she will serve on the following subcommittee:

“In the 117th Congress, I remain committed to ensuring our troops have the resources they need, veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned, and the American people are protected from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Luria said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to utilize my experience as a 20-year Navy veteran to advance national security priorities.”

