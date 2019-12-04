Luria: $1.3 million recovered for constituents in 2019

The office of Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria helped recover more than $1.3 million owed to constituents from federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration in 2019.

“Whether federal payments are delayed or constituents are caught in endless bureaucratic red tape, my team wakes up every morning ready to solve problems and ensure our government works for Coastal Virginians,” Luria said.

This year Luria’s team has resolved 154 cases for constituents. For example, after more than a decade of bureaucratic paralysis, Otis Taylor of Hampton contacted Luria’s staff for help recovering VA benefits.

“Congresswoman Luria’s office got me the answers and the back pay I was due in less than three months,” Taylor said. “The staff’s willingness to listen to my complaint and follow up with different agencies made all the difference!”

To read other constituent testimonials, please click here.

Luria’s constituent services team stands ready to assist residents of Virginia’s Second District. If residents can’t get an answer from a federal agency in a timely fashion, or if residents feel they have been treated unfairly, Luria’s office may be able to help resolve a problem or obtain pertinent information. While the office can never guarantee a favorable outcome, staff will strive to help constituents receive a fair and timely response to problems with federal agencies.

Below are just a few issues with which Luria’s team can help.

Social Security and Medicare

Veterans’ Benefits

IRS Issues

Passports and Visas

Small Business Assistance

Federal Grants and Loans

Phone numbers for each of Luria’s Virginia offices are below.

Virginia Beach : 757-364-7650

: 757-364-7650 Onley : 757-364-7631

: 757-364-7631 Yorktown: 757-364-7634

