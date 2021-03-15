Luray woman dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Sunday in Page County
Virginia State Police Trooper B. Tester is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Page County that occurred on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. along Route 677 just west of Route 667.
A 2006 Ford Escape was traveling East on Route 677 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Pamela M. Shifflett, 38, of Luray, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Shifflett was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.