Luray motorcyclist dead from injuries in June 9 crash on Route 211

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jun. 13, 2022, 9:25 am

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Thursday, June 9, at 8:40 p.m. along the 8100 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 211 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail.

The motorcycle rider, Thomas P. Keane, 50, of Luray, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Keane was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.


