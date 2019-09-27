Luray man arrested, charged with solicitation of minor
Kenneth William Armstrong Jr., 29, of Luray, was arrested on Monday in relation to a covert online investigation that targets sexual predators who solicit children.
For two weeks in July, it’s alleged that Armstrong inappropriately communicated with what he believed was a 14-year-old female. Instead he was communicating with a member of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office who is specifically trained to conduct these investigations.
Armstrong is charged with:
- 2 felony counts of Use of electronic means for child sex crime (18.2-374.3)
- 1 felony count of solicitation to commit child sex crimes(18.2-29/18.2-374.3)
He’s currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail.
