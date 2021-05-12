Lumos to participate in FCC’S new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

Lumos, a premier provider of fiber-to-the-premises internet for residences and businesses, will participate in the recently announced Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help low-income households pay for broadband service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying households may enroll in the EBB Program beginning May 12.

Households can qualify for the EBB Program by showing that at least one member of their household meets one of the following criteria:

Has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline (a previously existing FCC program to reduce the monthly cost of phone or internet service).

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

If a member of a household qualifies under any of these criteria, the household can receive a discount of up to $50 per month on broadband service from an EBB participating provider.

Lumos, serving customers in Virginia, is approved to offer the EBB discount. The EBB program is temporary and expires when funds are exhausted or six months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declares the end of the COVID-19 health emergency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for fast, reliable internet service, since so many of us now work and learn from home,” said Diego Anderson, senior vice president and general manager for Lumos. “We have a longstanding commitment to bringing fiber availability to underserved areas and by participating in special initiatives such as the new EBB Program.

“We are pleased to be part of the EBB Program to provide internet service at a reduced price for those in need,” Anderson said. “I encourage anyone who may be eligible for the EBB Program to contact Lumos as soon as possible. We’re here to support our local communities.”

Those who have questions or would like to enroll in the EBB Program to receive benefits toward broadband service should contact Lumos at 855.GO.LUMOS (855-465-8667).

Additional details about EBB Program eligibility and benefits are available at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

