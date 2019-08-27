Lumos Networks offering ACC Network
Lumos Networks has added the popular and much anticipated ACC Network to its digital television line-up.
“We continue to enhance, expand, and innovate around our robust fiber network”, said Diego Anderson, Senior VP and General Manager of Lumos Networks. “We are excited to add the ACC Network, which is especially relevant to Virginia Tech and UVA fans across the state.”
The ACC Network broadcasts 24/7 and plans to air more than 450 live events including 40 football games and 150 men’s and women’s basketball games.
The ACCN channel will be included in Lumos Networks’ Viewers and Viewers Plus digital television packages, and launched in high-definition with additional ACC Network programming available on Video on Demand and Watch TV Everywhere.
Anderson continued, “This announcement demonstrates our unique ability to support our local community while using a reliable, state-of-the-art fiber network that promotes a superior broadband and video experience.”
Existing customers with Viewers and Viewers Plus video packages do not require any new hardware or software. New customers are encouraged to call now for package details.
