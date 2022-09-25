Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
lucero brings their memphis sound to the golden pony
Culture

Lucero brings their Memphis sound to The Golden Pony

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

lucero at the golden ponyThe Memphis-bred alternative country band Lucero will bring their music to The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg on Oct. 9.

Special guest L.A. Edwards will join the show starting at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance; or $28 the day of the show.

In the past two decades, Lucero has garnered a reputation for their rock, punk, country-folk and Southern soul sound described as distinctly Memphian and distinctly American.

The group has recorded 10 studio albums and have new music on the way.

Their 2021 performance of “Here At The Starlite” at Red Rocks shows they are in now way slowing down.

For more information on the show, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Court Square Theater

X2 Comedy looks to raise funds for Court Square Theater through cash FUNdraiser
Crystal Graham
De’Andre Hunter
,

NBA News: Hawks, UVA hoops alum De’Andre Hunter, working on contract extension
Chris Graham

Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields said Friday that the team is hoping to work out the terms of a contract extension with UVA hoops alum De’Andre Hunter ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline.

Charlottesville

Reminder: Belmont Bridge project to impact vehicular, pedestrian routes through late October
Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville issued a traffic advisory to remind city residents of the closure of the pedestrian tunnel to the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street.

donald trump

’60 Minutes’ to feature Denver Riggleman revelation about Jan. 6 phone call
Chris Graham
china

Avoiding a war without a winner: How we could ease the deadly US-China dispute
Op/Eds
body armor

The military to American youth: You belong to me
Op/Eds
politics democracy

Andrew Moss: Casting a discerning eye on political theater
Op/Eds