lucero brings their memphis sound to the golden pony

The Memphis-bred alternative country band Lucero will bring their music to The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg on Oct. 9.

Special guest L.A. Edwards will join the show starting at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance; or $28 the day of the show.

In the past two decades, Lucero has garnered a reputation for their rock, punk, country-folk and Southern soul sound described as distinctly Memphian and distinctly American.

The group has recorded 10 studio albums and have new music on the way.

Their 2021 performance of “Here At The Starlite” at Red Rocks shows they are in now way slowing down.

