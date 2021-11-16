LSU rallies late, stymies Liberty upset bid

Liberty had a lead on the road at LSU with less than five minutes left in the game, but the Tigers came storming back in the second half to defeat the Flames 74-58.

Liberty falls to 1-1 while LSU improves to 3-0 this season.

Liberty frustrated LSU’s offense in the first half, forcing the Tigers to shoot 34 percent (10-of-29) in the first 20 minutes. Darius McGhee sparked its offense, scoring 13 of Liberty’s 26 points in the first half, shooting 5-of-11 from the field. The Flames would go into the break with a 26-25 lead. LSU’s 25 points was the fewest points LSU has scored in a half this season.

LSU jumped right out the gates on Liberty, starting the half on a 9-0 run to take a 34-26 lead with 16:11 left in the game. Liberty responded by going on a 13-2 run, sparked by a trio of three-pointers from Brody Peebles, as the Flames took the 45-38 lead with 11:46 left in the game.

The Tigers continued to chip away at Liberty’s lead and with 4:48 left in the game LSU would take the lead (53-52) off a three-pointer by Brandon Murray.

