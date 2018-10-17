Low-impact exercise and you

Have you been wanting to exercise but feel like you have to watch those knees or ankles? Low-impact exercise is exercise where the amount of stress placed on the knees, hips, and ankles are minimal. With this kind of exercise, a person can engage in healthful exercise without putting too much weight on their joints.

Types of low-impact exercise

It is important to note that there are many low-impact exercises to choose from. Examples of these exercises are yoga and cycling. Riding in the neighborhood, or riding an indoor exercise bike is a good way to exercise your lower body and heart without putting too much strain on your joints. Other types of low impact exercises are: Pure Barre, elliptical, StairMaster, strength training, rowing, kayaking, and tai chi.

Walking is one of the best low-impact exercises that you can do. All you need is good walking shoes and a path to follow. Here are just a few of the many benefits of walking:

Not only improves circulation, but it also prevents heart disease.

Reduces the risk of stroke and lowers blood pressure.

Prevents depression and releases natural pain-killing endorphins in your body.

Burns up calories, strengthens muscles and bones, and supports your joints.

What are the benefits of low impact exercise?

Exercising on a regular basis can impact your body, mind and overall health in wondrous ways. If you do not engage in some kind of exercise, you may be heading toward various health concerns such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and joint discomfort. Two benefits of low-impact exercise are strength and endurance. Yoga is one example of how this kind of exercise can build strength and endurance. Swimming is another.

Other benefits of low-impact exercise

Other benefits are losing weight and enjoying better heart health. Low-impact exercise is a great way to not only lose weight but for those who suffer from joint discomfort, it is an effective way to enjoy better health, while not causing further health problems.

Who benefits from low-impact exercises?

To be clear, almost anyone can do these exercises: the elderly, the obese, those recovering from an injury, pregnant women and those who have joint issues. Keep in mind, research shows that those who exercise on a regular basis, can slow down the loss of muscle mass.

Also, by losing weight, you can lower stress on your joints. Research shows that those who suffer from joint issues and those who engage in low-impact exercises can strengthen their muscles and joints.

Steps in getting started

Getting started in low-impact exercise is not hard to do; however, a few easy steps may help such as assessing your fitness level.

Examples on how to do this are:

Checking your pulse rate before and after walking one mile.

Design and consider your fitness goals.

Decide what you want to do; ride a stationary bike or walk 20 minutes a day.

Most importantly, start low and progress slowly.

For example, begin walking 10 minutes and then ease up to 15 and then 20 minutes a day.

Then, get started. Begin slowly and build up gradually. Be creative. If you would rather mix up your routine with rowing or hiking, then do it. If you feel pain or become breathless, take a break. You may be pushing yourself too hard. Most importantly, if you don’t feel well, be flexible and take some time off.

In addition, monitor your progress. Every six months or so, make an assessment on how you are doing. If you need to increase your exercise time, then do it according to your comfort level. It may also be a good idea before beginning your exercise routine to first talk with your doctor.

Low-impact exercise is great for those wanting something that will not jar them or cause problems that might already be there. Find an exercise partner and decide on which low-impact exercise will work best for you. There are many to choose from. Get started and feel better soon.

