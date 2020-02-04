Lovington man dead in Nelson County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper T.M. Skehan is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County that occurred on Monday at 11:15 a.m. on Route 653, approximately 1.5 miles east of Route 29.

A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling along Route 653 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to then run off the left side of the highway and overturn several times.

The driver, Winfred L. Washington, 65, of Lovingston, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

