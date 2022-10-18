LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride 

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and local business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown, are proud to bring the Pride LOVEworks sign to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District in support of this year’s in-person return of Staunton Pride.

The Pride LOVEworks sign will be installed next to Essentially Zen’s location in the Wharf District on Thursday, Oct. 20, and will be in place through Monday, Oct. 24, in front of the Sunspots Pavilion stage, at 202 S. Lewis St., in Staunton.

Staunton Pride is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

The LOVEworks program is an extension of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign, designed to promote Virginia tourism, and more than 300+ LOVEworks signs can be found throughout the Commonwealth, according to a news release.

“Like so many of our fellow Staunton business owners, Sherrie and I have always admired the advocacy work done by the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center,” said Robert Brown, co-owner of Essentially Zen Artisan Bath + Gifting Co., “and when we discovered that the LOVE sign was available for installation during the upcoming weekend of Staunton Pride, we thought it would be both a fun and meaningful opportunity for not only us – but the greater local community – to show support for this year’s festival, and more importantly, what the festival represents.”

Local residents, Pride attendees, and visitors to downtown Staunton are encouraged throughout the weekend to take and post pics with the LOVE sign on social media using the hashtags #lovestaunton, #loveva and #stauntonpride and/or by tagging @visitvirginia and @stauntonpride.

Staunton Pride is a volunteer-led organization committed to providing diverse programming and events aimed at celebrating, uplifting, and advocating for LGBTQIA+ representation and full equity.

For permanent locations of LOVE signs throughout Virginia or to plan a road trip, visit https://www.virginia.org/love/

