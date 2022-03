‘Love Albemarle’ community clean-up set for Saturday

Volunteers are set to meet at Yancey Community Center on Saturday to begin a “Love Albemarle” community clean-up in locations around Esmont, Keene, Scottsville and North Garden.

The clean-up will focus on small roadside litter. Gloves, safety vests, and pickers will be provided. We also suggest bringing drinking water and wearing close-toed shoes and/or long pants for clean-up day.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m.

