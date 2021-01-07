Louisville holds off late Virginia Tech rally, wins 73-71

Published Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, 8:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Louisville led by as many as 14 points in the second half, then held off a late Virginia Tech rally in a 73-71 win Wednesday at the Yum! Center.

The Cardinals (8-1, 3-0 ACC) had that 14-point lead early in the second half, and still led by 10, 65-55, after a pair of free throws from Carlik Jones with 5:47 to go.

The Hokies (8-2, 2-1 ACC) chipped away, getting as close as one, 72-71, on the second of two free throws from Keve Aluma with six seconds left.

David Johnson made one of two free throws with five seconds left, leaving the door open for the Hokies, but a potential game-winning Hunter Cattoor three missed with a second to go.

Nahiem Alleyne led Tech with 15 points.

Related

Comments