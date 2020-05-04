Louisville hit with NCAA notice of allegations over Bowen recruitment

Louisville received an NCAA notice of allegations on Monday, focused on the recruitment of former five-star prep recruit Brian Bowen.

The notice included a Level I allegation and three Level III allegations, including one aimed at former coach Rick Pitino, who was hired in March to be the new coach at Iona.

Bowen never played at Louisville after an FBI investigation that an Adidas employee was among a group that conspired to pay the recruit’s father $100,000 for him to sign with the Cardinals in 2017.

Bowen transferred to South Carolina, but he was ruled ineligible for the 2018-2019 season.

He never ended up playing a college game before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft, and after not being selected in the draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, for whom he played in five games in the 2019-2020 season.

Louisville fired Pitino in October 2017 in the wake of the FBI investigation.

Story by Chris Graham

