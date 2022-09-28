los angeles chargers put edge rusher joey bosa on injured reserve with groin tear

Joey Bosa’s groin tear in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 38-10 Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has landed him on injured reserve.

Bosa has 1.5 sacks and ranks 13th among edge rushers in 2022, per Pro Football Focus, with an 86.0 season grade.

His 85.8 PFF grade in 2021 ranked ninth. Bosa had 10 sacks and 69 total QB pressures a year ago.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that the team anticipates Bosa will return this season.

“It’s going to be a ways, but we expect him to come back,” Staley said. “He’s optimistic and ready to attack it. He’s in a really good frame of mind. It’s never easy when you have an injury like that.”

The Chargers (1-2) face the Houston Texans (0-2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m.