Looking to save money when moving? Here are some things to keep in mind

Published Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 10:43 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

When it comes to moving to a new home, you will be well aware that there are a lot of costs involved from purchasing a new home, to removal vans to dealing with the costs of selling your own home and more. With so much going on, you will want to try and keep the costs as low as possible, so you don’t end up spending a fortune. But, how can you save money when you are moving to a new home? Keep reading because we are going to discuss some of the things that you can keep in mind.

Get in Touch with Professionals

Before you can think about moving into your new home, you will need to sell your old home but, as expected you will have to pay some expenses. To sell your home, you will need to get in contact with a professional real estate broker or agent so you can do everything correctly. Selling your home can take a bit of time so, you will need to make sure you have some patience.

Professional real estate agents can point you in the right direction and put your home on the market but, as expected, this can come with a hefty price with the commission on top. If you are looking to sell your home cheap, you could try and negotiate prices or look for help from a discount real estate broker online.

Do Some Research

When you are moving into a new home, you should make sure that you don’t rush into things and instead take your time and do some research. When you do your research, not only will you find out how to save money but, you will also be able to find out other things about moving into a new home that you didn’t already know. For instance, how to stick to a moving schedule, new decorating ideas and much more. With plenty of research, you might just find out some great ways to cut the costs.

Ask for Advice

The next thing that you will need to do if you are looking to save money when moving into a new home is to ask for some advice. If you have friends and family members that have moved into a new home then, you can ask them for some advice to help you get sorted. They might know of a removal company that could help for a reduced rate or perhaps they could help you themselves. Often, if you don’t ask, you won’t get what you need.

It is better to ask your friends and family for advice because you will trust what they say more than what you read online. This isn’t always the best way to save money but it can work if you know the right people.

Set Budgets

The next way that you can save money when moving into a new home is by making sure you set some budgets. Not only will you need to set budgets for moving into your new home and buying furniture or appliances, but you will also need to set budgets on what you want to spend on selling your home. Selling your home can be costly as you will need to get some professional help from real estate agents but, it can be made a lot more affordable than you think. With a budget in mind, you can make the right decisions that aren’t going to break the bank.

Consider Using Facebook

When it comes to selling your home, you will want to get as much interest around it as possible so you can sell it quicker. So, what better way to do this than by heading to Facebook and sharing it with friends and family? You can upload your images onto the social media channel Facebook and share them with your friends in the hope that someone will be interested in what you are offering. You should also ask friends and family to share on their profiles because they might have people that you don’t know who would be interested in buying your home.

Take Your Own Photos

To save money when you are selling your home, you should consider taking your own photos to share online and on social media as well as to estate agents. This is because it will save you more money than what it would be to hire a professional or a freelance photographer. Yes, it might be cheaper but remember you will want your home to sell quickly – so the pictures you take are vital. If you want to make sure you have photos to capture the look of your home then, you should consider getting in touch with a professional and spending the extra cost.

Keep Your Furniture

If you are thinking of ways to save money when you are moving into your new home, then, you should consider taking the furniture you already have with you. Furniture can be very expensive to buy so if you have furniture that you could reuse then, this should be an option for you to consider.

As well as furniture, you should also consider keeping the accessories you already have in your home unless you want to go for a new theme. If a new theme is something you would be interested in then, make sure you have a look at the latest décor trends that you could follow for your home that you would like to try out.

Take Time to Think

Overall, it can be a bit chaotic when you are moving home as you will have a lot going on and to top it all off it can be very expensive. From packing all your items to sticking to deadlines, these are just some of the things that you will need to keep in mind when it comes to moving to a new home. Since there is a lot going on, it is very important that you sit and take some time to think so you don’t get caught up in it all and can plan out your move to make it successful.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments