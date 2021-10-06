Longwood SAAC raising money for K-12 students in need

Published Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 1:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Longwood Student Athlete Advisory Committee is raising money for K-12 students at Prince Edward County Public Schools this month with the “Pennies for Prince” coin drive.

All proceeds from the student-athlete fundraiser will benefit children in need at Prince Edward Schools, in coordination with school administrators at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

For the fundraiser, members of the Longwood SAAC have set up donation containers in multiple spots around Longwood’s campus, including Barlow Hall, Iler Hall, Tabb Hall and Willett Hall, as well as at all Longwood home games this fall. Donors can contribute any amount to the fundraiser at those locations.

The Pennies for Prince fundraiser will also tie in with the Longwood baseball’s annual Spooky Slugfest Halloween baseball event, which will take place on Oct. 28. That community event features a special intrasquad scrimmage at Buddy Bolding Stadium between costumed Longwood baseball players, followed by an on-field trick-or-treat open to the public. Donations to Pennies for Prince will be collected up to Spooky Slugfest.

The Longwood Student Athlete Advisory Committee is an on-campus organization made up entirely of Longwood student-athletes. With representatives from all 14 programs and the cheerleading team, SAAC provides the Longwood athletics department and Longwood University insight on the student-athlete experience, engages and pulls together the Longwood student-athlete population as a whole, and takes on multiple community service projects every year.