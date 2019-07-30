Longwood men’s golf earns GCAA academic honors

The Longwood men’s golf program has been honored for its work in the classroom by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Head coach Kevin Fillman’s squad was among 130 Division I programs to attain a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.00 or above throughout the 2018-19 academic year.

Fillman’s squad has received recognition on the All-Academic Team for achieving a team-GPA of at least a 3.00 in each of the 11 seasons the GCAA began naming the All-Academic Team since 2009.

Longwood is one of six Big South programs among the All-Academic Teams with a team GPA of 3.00 or better, joined by High Point, Presbyterian, Radford, USC Upstate and Winthrop.

To be eligible for GCAA All-Academic Team honors a college or university must submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year.

