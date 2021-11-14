Longwood homecoming party continues with 93-47 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian

Published Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, 5:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Longwood (2-1) had five players score in double figures and put forth a historic defensive effort to power past Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47 Sunday afternoon in Willett Hall.

The 46-point win followed an 80-46 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg Friday and saw the Lancers hold the Mustangs to a .263 field goal percentage, which is the program’s lowest mark since the program’s first year of Division I certification in 2007-08. The 46-point margin of victory is also the program’s best under head coach Griff Aldrich, the sixth-highest in program history, and the second-best in the D-I era.

Senior forward Zac Watson and sophomore guard DA Houston both contributed to that effort with career highs of 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Big South Preseason All-Conference Team pick Justin Hill neared a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

In addition to those double-digit scoring efforts – and others from Leslie Nkereuwem, who tied Watson for the team lead with 14, and Jesper Granlund, who scored 11 – the Lancers held Mid-American Christian to just 17 points in the first half en route to their ‘ second straight sub-50-point defensive outing this season.

That lockdown effort held Mid-American Christian without a field goal for more than eight minutes in the first half, during which the Lancers mounted a 26-2 run that put them ahead by double digits the rest of the way. The Mustangs shot 0-of-10 from the floor and 0-of-7 from three-point range during that stretch while turning the ball over five times.

Kevin Fletcher led Mid-American Christian with 20 points but needed 23 shots to get there, while the rest of the Mustang lineup combined for just 27 points.

After playing two games in the past three days, the Lancers will now get a four-day break to prepare for the Jerome Kersey Classic, which will pit them against American, UMBC and Western Carolina on Nov. 19-21. Ticket packages for that entire tournament Willett Hall, or single-day passes for Friday, Saturday or Sunday’s action, are available at www.LongwoodTickets.com.

Related



