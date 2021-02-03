Longwood Basketball: Series at Charleston Southern postponed

The Longwood-Charleston Southern two-game series originally scheduled for this Thursday and Friday in Charleston, S.C., has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result by one member of the Longwood program’s Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 personnel include coaches, student-athletes and essential support staff. In alignment with health and safety procedures established by the NCAA, Big South Conference and Longwood University and state health officials, all Tier 1 personnel within the program remain subject to established testing and contact tracing protocols.

Longwood’s series against Gardner-Webb, scheduled for next Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11-12, remains unaffected. ​

