Longwood basketball season tickets now on sale

Published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 4:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Longwood men’s and women’s basketball both coming off historic, milestone-filled seasons in 2020-21. Lancer fans can now reserve a space for this year’s follow-up in Willett Hall with one of three general admission season ticket packages.

On sale now, fans can purchase a general admission season ticket combo pack for both men’s and women’s basketball, or season tickets for either team. Discounts are available for Longwood faculty and staff, as well as retired Longwood faculty and staff and senior citizens. Children ages five and younger will receive free admission and do not require a season ticket to attend.

Each season ticket package includes a general admission seat for Longwood home games this season, which will total 15 for the men and 12 for the women. Willett Hall will reopen to full capacity this season, and specific COVID-19 safety protocols will be announced later this fall.

Additionally, every season ticket holder will receive a special-edition Longwood t-shirt in sizes ranging from small to 4X.

To purchase season tickets, visit longwoodtickets.universitytickets.com.

2021-22 Longwood basketball season ticket packages

*Listed prices are valid through Dec. 31, 2021

General Admission Combo for men’s & women’s basketball (27 games combined)

General Public: $100

Faculty/Staff: $85

Retired Faculty/Staff & Senior Citizens: $75

Includes one ticket to every game and special-edition t-shirt

General Admission for men’s basketball (15 games)

General Public: $85

Faculty/Staff: $70

Retired Faculty/Staff & Senior Citizens: $60

Includes one ticket to every game and special-edition t-shirt

General Admission for women’s basketball (12 games)

General Public: $55

Faculty/Staff: $50

Retired Faculty/Staff & Senior Citizens: $40

Includes one ticket to every game and special-edition t-shirt