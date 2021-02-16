Longwood adds games at Charleston Southern, cancels Sunday finale against Hampton

Rescheduling a series that was postponed earlier in February, the Big South Conference will now send the Longwood men’s basketball team to Charleston Southern for a two-game set this Thursday and Friday in Charleston, S.C.

Longwood’s originally scheduled regular-season finale against Hampton on Feb. 21 has also been canceled. The Lancers will face Hampton Monday evening at 6 p.m. in what will now be the lone regular-season matchup between the Commonwealth rivals.

The Lancers have won five of their past six games entering Monday’s showdown against the Pirates and five in a row in Willett Hall.

