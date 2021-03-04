Longtime WHSV anchor Bob Corso set to retire from the news desk after 33 years

WHSV announced today that longtime anchor Bob Corso is retiring from the station, with his last on-air broadcast scheduled for Friday, March 26.

Corso joined the WHSV news team in 1988 following a stint as a producer for the PBS affiliate in Phoenix, Ariz. During his 33 years at WHSV, Bob has worked in the station’s sports and weather departments, but most notably he has been behind the anchor desk on WHSV News at Six for 20 years.

In addition to his anchor duties, Corso is known for his in-depth “One-on-One” interviews, a segment he has produced for 15 years.

“I always enjoyed doing interviews, especially the ‘One-on-One’ interviews, which began in 2006. They went a bit more in-depth about issues, events, people, and organizations. I thank all the guests who came on over the years,” Corso said.

Corso, a native of Northern Virginia, graduated from William & Mary with a degree in business.

He and his wife have two daughters, one in high school and one in college.

“Through his hard work and dedication to his craft, Bob has loved this community and the community has loved him back,” WHSV Vice President and General Manager Jay Webb said. “Our viewers trust Bob’s reporting. They know him to be fair and firm. We will miss him in the newsroom, but wish Bob the best on his well-deserved retirement.”

“I will miss my co-workers, doing the ‘One-on-One’ interviews, and live events like the Rockingham County Fair and Toy Convoy,” Corso said. “I thank our viewers for enabling us to expand from two weekday newscasts when I arrived in 1988, to the six weekday newscasts we do today.”

