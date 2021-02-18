Long-time Augusta County Library director closes book on career

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

FISHERSVILLE — Diantha McCauley, director of the Augusta County Library, will retire on April 15 after 36 years as a member of the library’s staff.

An announcement will come soon, according to McCauley, about the library’s new director.

At age 66, McCauley said that now seemed like a good time to retire.

“It just seemed like a good time to step aside, and let someone younger take the reins,” McCauley said.

McCauley grew up in Manassas and graduated from Stonewall Jackson Senior High School.

She attended college at Madison College.

McCauley said that her family camped a lot in the Shenandoah Valley when she was a child.

“So I spent a lot of time in the Valley. Kind of like a second home,” she said.

McCauley came to Augusta County Library in 1985 as a reference librarian. She soon became assistant director to the children’s library. In 2007, she took on the role of director of the library.

McCauley and her husband, Dan, have lived in Staunton since 1988. Their son, Ryan, lives in Montana, and son, Steven, lives in Los Angeles. Steven graduated from Wilson Memorial High School.

“My husband and I want to travel,” McCauley said of her retirement plans.

The couple will weigh options in the COVID-19 pandemic before making travel plans. They are also considering volunteering at national parks.

McCauley said she is excited about this next chapter in her life.

“Definitely. It’s time for a change,” she said.

But McCauley will miss the staff at the library.

“After 30-something years, you are a close, tight-knit family,” she said.

She will also miss interacting with the library’s patrons, and one other aspect of working at one of the county’s seven libraries.

“The first-hand opportunity to see all the brand new books,” McCauley said.

Working at Augusta County Library has “been a fantastic, wonderful experience,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed it. Even after 30 years, there’s still a lot to do to grow the system.”

McCauley said that Augusta County Library is “a joyous place.”

“Anytime you can get books in people’s hands it’s pretty remarkable.”

