Long Strange Trip – The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead at The Paramount

The Paramount Theater will present Long Strange Trip – The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead in HD on Saturday, July 31 at 4:20 p.m. This is the first official career-spanning documentary of the band.

The 30-year odyssey of the Grateful Dead was the most unlikely success story in rock ’n’ roll history. Famously averse to publicity and seemingly incapable of recording radio-friendly hits, they flouted music-industry convention by giving their live music away to a global network of tape traders and becoming the highest-grossing concert act in America through word of mouth alone.

Directed by Amir Bar-Lev (The Tillman Story) and executive produced by Martin Scorsese (The Last Waltz), Long Strange Trip is the first full-length documentary to explore the fiercely independent vision, perpetual innovation, and uncompromising commitment to their audience that made the Bay Area band one of the most influential musical groups of their generation. Artfully assembling candid interviews with the band, road crew, family members, and notable Deadheads, Bar-Lev reveals the untold history of the Dead and the freewheeling psychedelic subculture that sprouted up around it. The film also provides poignant insight into the psyche of late lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, whose disdain for authority clashed with his de facto leadership of the sprawling collective that kept the show on the road.

With a soundtrack that captures some of the band’s most dynamic live performances as well as unguarded offstage moments and never-before-seen interviews, footage, and photos, Long Strange Trip explores the Dead’s singular experiment in radically eclectic music-making. Much more than the “behind the music” backstory of an exceptionally talented and beloved group of musicians, the film is at once an inspiring tale of unfettered artistic expression, a heartfelt American tragedy, and an incisive history of the rise and fall of 20th-century counterculture.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.