Long & Foster’s Desiree Fitzgerald wins Rising Star of the Year Award

Desiree Fitzgerald, a sales agent with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Staunton/Waynesboro office, has received the office’s Rising Star of the Year award.

Criteria for earning this recognition include the highest gross commission income for a newly licensed agent who has been in the business for 12 months. It is based on their calendar year from the joining of Long & Foster.

“Long & Foster is proud that the Staunton/Waynesboro branch has recognized Desiree’s many accomplishments and her commitment to the industry. Desiree is a true professional in the real estate industry, and her dedication to their buyers and sellers is a testament to her passion for the real estate industry,” said Mary Beth Pauley, manager of the Staunton/Waynesboro office.

Fitzgerald has been a professional in the real estate industry for the past two years. She lives in Lexington and enjoys spending time with her many farm animals.

Asked why she decided to work in real estate, Fitzgerald said, “The reason I became a Realtor is simple: I enjoy helping people and love helping people find their next home or sell their house. Making this major transaction in someone’s life easier is what I love to do.”

“It’s the commitment of agents like Desiree that has enabled her to earn an honor such as this one, and we’re proud to have her as part of the Long & Foster family,” said Boomer Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Our company has a reputation of honesty, integrity and best-in-class customer service that spans more than 50 years, and the talent of professionals like Desiree is why we remain the top real estate company in the Mid-Atlantic.”

