Local YMCA honoring long-time member missing since 2012

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA has designated April 20th as Bobby Fitzgerald Day to honor the long-time Y member who 2012 disappearance made national news.

A 60-year-old outdoorsman in extraordinary shape, Fitzgerald has been missing since returning to Shenandoah Mountain’s Confederate Breastworks Trail to retrieve a cell phone he lost on a hike.

Recently, Fitzgerald’s family decided that the reward money raised for information on Fitzgerald’s case should be dedicated to his favorite organization – the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA.

Rhonda Shinaberry, associate executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, said Fitzgerald used to come in around 4 p.m. every day, as soon as he got off work.

“I just remember how quiet he was, how soft-spoken he was, and how kind he was,” Shinaberry said. “He’d always come by my door on his way back to the locker room or where he was going and wave.”

News of Fitzgerald’s disappearance rocked the YMCA.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, I hope everything’s OK with Bobby,’” Shinaberry said. “I remember members who were here in the building having the same conversations, trying to figure out if there’s anything we should be doing to help.”

Shinaberry felt overwhelmed at the family’s act of generosity on Fitzgerald’s behalf.

“My reaction to what the family wanted to do was, ‘That’s amazing,’” the associate executive director said. “My reaction to the whole thing is that this feels so final.”

Fitzgerald was born on April 20, and that’s how the date for the day commemorating him was chosen.

There will be a short ceremony at 11 a.m. on that day to commemorate his life.

“We’re just remembering how important Bobby was,” Shinaberry said. “He was very important to us.”

