Local Workforce Development Area IV Plan 2020-2024 open for public comment

The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board has released its draft Local Workforce Development Area IV Plan 2020-2024 for public review and comment.

“The SVWDB Local Workforce Plan IV 2020-2024 is a comprehensive four-year action plan designed to develop and integrate regional workforce service delivery strategies and to support Virginia’s workforce ecosystem through the alignment of state and local vision and strategic and operational goals. We encourage interested individuals to take time to review this plan and provide feedback, as public comment helps us keep a finger on the pulse of the community’s needs and concerns,” SVWDB CEO Sharon Johnson said.

The plan was written in support of on-going strategic planning efforts in the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Area, and outlines the regional vision for workforce development, establishes planning and execution protocols, and offers strategies for growth, fiscal responsibility, performance measurement and quality assurance through 2024. Strategic priorities in the plan include:

Develop and deliver workforce services to individuals who are underemployed, underrepresented and/or underserved to expand the talent pipeline of youth and adults.

Create a collective impact strategy to influence the labor force participation rate in the region.

Create a collective impact strategy to promote family sustaining wages.

The following goals and objectives support the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board in accomplishing the priorities set for the next eighteen months.

Build awareness and identity of the Workforce Development Board and the workforce system’s opportunities and supports.

Create, support and sustain a talent pipeline for SVWDB’s Targeted Industries.

Implement a system-wide approach to developing the essential work ready skills and executive functioning skills employers require for the current and future workplace.

In addition to the draft plan, attachments and supporting documents are also available online at vcwvalley.com/about/local-plan-2020-2024/.

Public comments will be accepted through February 21, 2021. Comments and questions may be emailed to jhollen@vcwvalley.com or mailed to:

Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, Inc.

c/o LWDA 4 Plan 2020-2024

1076 Jefferson Highway

Staunton, VA 24401

