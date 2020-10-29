Local water organizations host annual Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest

The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority will join for the sixth annual Imagine a Day Without Water national campaign to educate and inspire the community about the value of water in our everyday lives.

Today has been nationally recognized as Imagine a Day Without Water Day to raise awareness around the value of water and water infrastructure in the United States. The city, ACSA, and RWSA honor this day each year to highlight our local drinking water system and encourage the community to conserve water.

To continue the message around Imagine a Day Without Water, these organizations are once again holding their annual youth art contest, which is accepting art entries through Nov. 23.

The 2020 Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest is asking youth to consider: “What Water Means to Me” in their artistic creations. The contest will once again be open to all youth in grades K – 12th in the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Submissions must be original 2-D creations but can be any size, including photography.

Submissions will be accepted via direct mail to the Charlottesville’s Department of Public Works or electronically through this submission and online voting platform. In addition, there is an opportunity to drop off entries in person at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Central Branch during curbside hours.

Last year’s contest was a huge success bringing in over 300 entries and we hope to see increased participation throughout the community. There will be cash prizes awarded to the top finishers in different age categories, and a fan favorite will be selected by the community (online voting available Dec. 2-11).

Winners will be announced on Dec. 18. Four teachers will also be honored for their support of the contest and campaign through a random drawing.

“The city, ACSA, and RWSA are excited to once again be holding this importing campaign and contest for the community,” said Jill Greiner, the City of Charlottesville’s Water Efficiency Program coordinator. “We are sad we can’t have our usual in-person event with the launch of this contest, but we hope this contest helps engage youth around an important topic to understand why we must value water and only use what we need.”

For more information about the Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest including full contest rules and official entry form, visit www.charlottesville.gov/artcontest.

More background information about the Imagine a Day Without Water campaign can be found here: imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

