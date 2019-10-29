United Way looking for new president, CEO

Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, 8:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

United Way Greater Augusta has begun the process of seeking applications for a new president and CEO. Jeff Miracle, who acted in this capacity from March 2017 through October, has left the organization for other opportunities.

“Jeff helped us expand our outreach, focus our external mission, and build a positive United Way brand in our community,” said Dwight Johnson, current board chair of UWGA. “Moving forward we will be looking to find a new president and CEO who can build on our past and lead us in new and positive directions.”

United Way Greater Augusta provides community grants to partner agencies throughout our community. The board of directors will ensure all financial obligations are met. The current staff and the board’s Executive Committee are working to make certain day-to day activities continue seamlessly.

A search committee will be established to facilitate the hiring of a new president and CEO.

Related

Comments