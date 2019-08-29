Local tourism programs to receive public-private marketing funds

More than $965,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 44 local tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage Program (MLP).

The MLP grants are designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds. This funding cycle, local partners will commit more than $2.8 million to match the VTC grants, providing more than $3.8 million in new marketing funds to increase visitation to Virginia. The grants will ultimately impact at least 182 other statewide tourism entities.

“As we celebrate five decades of the iconic ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan this year, I am thrilled to see such tremendous partnership, innovation, and growth within one of our most important industries,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Tourism entities throughout Virginia understand the value of strategic and innovative marketing initiatives in promoting what makes this Commonwealth a great place to live, work, and visit. These grant funds are designed to support exciting new development projects and programs that will help attract more travelers and increase visitor spending, while also improving our communities, generating revenue for our regional economies, and creating job opportunities for Virginians.”

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses. In total, VTC awards approximately $1.7 million annually—matched and leveraged on average 3:1 by partner dollars.

“The tourism industry has an incredible impact on Virginia’s economy, and the development of new tourism product is essential to our success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Last year, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 234,000 work opportunities in our communities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. By leveraging the power of public-private partnerships, the Marketing Leverage Program grants will help inject even more critical dollars back into Virginia’s economy.”

The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program grants will open on September 10, 2019 with a December 17, 2019 deadline. Localities interested in applying may visit www.vatc.org for more information.

Marketing Leverage Program grant recipients

Program Name Lead Partner Award Abingdon CVB: Piloting A Partnership for Growth Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau $5,000 Barter Theatre: Two Stages for Theatre Lovers of All Ages Barter Theatre $5,000 Birds, Brews, and Barbecue Eastern Shore of Virginia Birding and Wildlife Programs, Inc. $2,700 Birthplace of Country Music – Marketing Campaign for Country Music Documentary Birthplace of Country Music $50,000 Carroll County Tourism Carroll County Tourism $5,000 Crozet Trolley Co. Marketing Launch Crozet Trolley Co. $10,000 Destination/Relocation Project Martinsville–Henry County Tourism $37,000 Discover Bristol Content Amplification Discover Bristol $10,000 Discover Something New in Historic Appomattox Tourism Magazine Appomattox Chamber of Commerce $1,500 Dominion Valley Park Gospel Music Dominion Valley LLC $5,000 Downtown Ashland Tourism Promotion Downtown Ashland Association $10,000 Embrace the Wild Buchanan County Tourism $4,790 Executive Leadership Program Visit Alexandria $50,000 Expanding the Message – Giles A Place to Play, Stay, Love, and Enjoy | Virginia’s Mountain Playground™ Giles County Tourism $24,962 Experience our Front Porch from Your Back Porch – Digital Storytelling in SWVA [Phase 1] Friends of Southwest Virginia $25,000 Explore NRV Website New River Valley Regional Commission $3,250 Festy 10 The High Country Presents LLC $25,000 Fire, Flour and Fork’s “Future of Food” Agritourism Tours Real Richmond Food Tours $5,000 Gateway to the World: Enhancing the dot com Halifax County Tourism $5,000 Get Outside! Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority $50,000 Hills, Chills, and Thrills Asset Collection Town of St. Paul $10,000 Kids Trail in Virginia Harpers Ferry Adventure Center $25,000 LET’S GO! Virginia’s EPIC Shenandoah Valley Vacation Shenandoah Valley Travel Association $50,000 LOCKN’ Supports Virginia Music LOCKN’ $3,685 “Love Louisa” Marketing Campaign Louisa County Chamber of Commerce $10,000 Made in Bath County Experiences Bath County Office of Tourism $25,000 Make Highland County Your Arts Destination Highland County Arts Council $3,000 Marketing the Legacies of Early Virginia Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Inc. $25,000 Martinsville Speedway – Spring 2019 Martinsville Speedway $25,000 Music and So Much More The Crooked Road $50,000 Ready for Our Close Up – Shining a Light on the ‘New’ Wytheville Wytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau $50,000 Rooster Walk 12 Music & Arts Festival Rooster Walk Inc. $25,520 “Seasons” Campaign Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office $40,000 The Annual Green Top Outdoor Expo Green Top Sporting Goods $25,000 The Competitive Traveler Roanoke Outside Foundation $8,750 The Place to Play Sessions Hotel $12,500 The River is Calling You Town of Kilmarnock $50,000 Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest $5,000 Tom Tom Summit & Festival 2020 Tom Tom Foundation $50,000 Virginia Foothills Montpelier $25,000 Virginia is for Farmers Market Lovers Virginia Farmers Market Association $50,000 Virginia Oyster & Wine Festival at On Sunny Slope Farm On Sunny Slope Farm, Inc. $2,500 Virginia Spirits Trail and Passport Program Virginia Distillers Association $50,000 Website Redesign – Discover Dinwiddie ~ Define Your Experience!!! County of Dinwiddie $10,000

