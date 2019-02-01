Local tourism programs to receive marketing funds to bolster growth

Published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 11:57 pm

Virginia Tourism CorporationMore than $625,000 in matching grant funds have been awarded to 33 local tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Marketing Leverage Program (MLP).

The MLP grant funding is designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of state grants funds. This funding cycle, local partners will commit more than $2.1 million to match the VTC grants, providing nearly $2.7 million in new marketing funds to increase visitation to Virginia. The grants will ultimately impact more than 135 other statewide tourism entities.

“Virginia tourism is a crucial sector of our economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage Program gives localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”

This grant enables localities to broaden their marketing scope and stimulate new tourism marketing programs that otherwise may not have been possible without this program. Communities and destinations across the Commonwealth understand the importance of creating innovative marketing initiatives to attract travelers from all over the world to discover for themselves why “Virginia is for Lovers.”

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses. In total, VTC awards approximately $1.7 million annually—matched and leveraged on average 3:1 by partner dollars.

“The Marketing Leverage Program is designed to stimulate new tourism marketing programs across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Tourism is an important part of Virginia’s economy as it adds to our economic diversity and is an instant revenue generator. In 2017, tourism injected $25 billion into the Virginia economy and provided 232,000 jobs. The Marketing Leverage Grant helps leverage limited marketing dollars to increase visitor spending and encourages public-private partnership opportunities.”

Details on the grant awards are below. The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program grants are will open on April 2, 2019, with a June 25, 2019 deadline. Localities interested in applying may visit www.vatc.org for more information.

A full list of Marketing Leverage Program grant recipients can be found below.

Program NameLead PartnerAward Amount
2019 Mount Rogers Naturalist Rallies and Summer CampsBlue Ridge Discovery Center$3,145
43rd Annual Norfolk Harborfest (2019)Norfolk Festevents, Ltd.$12,500
Be a Trailsetter in Virginia’s Blue RidgeVirginia’s Blue Ridge$25,000
Beerwerks UntappdAugusta County$50,000
Birthplace of Country Music – Marketing Campaign for Marty Stuart Special ExhibitBirthplace of Country Music$12,500
Bristol: Sounds Good Marketing CampaignDiscover Bristol$20,000
Come Together!Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc.$5,000
ConnectVirginia Highlands Festival$21,783
Curating Killer ContentRockbridge Area Tourism$18,500
Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive CenterScott County Economic Development Authority$50,000
D-Day 75th 2019National D-Day Memorial Foundation$8,627.50
Destination Bedford New Brand Marketing LaunchBedford Tourism and Welcome Center$42,000
Destination Wytheville: Experience Premier Outdoor RecreationWytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau$25,000
Discover Cape Charles: Virginia’s CapeCape Charles Main Street, Inc.$5,000
Discover Virginia’s Middle PeninsulaMiddle Peninsula Alliance$3,750
Fiddle, Art, & StrollChestnut Creek School of the Arts$4,997
Find Your Way to Play: Abingdon’s Destination GuideAbingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau$13,983
Float through History in the Northern NeckNorthern Neck Tourism Commission$5,000
Formed by Utrip. Fun for Visitors. That’s Virginia’s Shenandoah ValleyNorthern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission$25,000
Hanover Tourism InitiativeCenter of the Universe Brewing Co.$3,725
How Can We Help You?Martinsville/Henry County Tourism$5,000
Mountains of Music Loud and Clear: Maximizing Opportunities through Partner RelationshipsThe Crooked Road$25,000
PPTF 2019 VTC Marketing CampaignPetersburg Preservation Task Force$25,000
Slinging Dirt and Burning Up  RoadsHeart of Appalachia Tourism Authority$25,000
Smith Mountain Lake Brand and Marketing LaunchSmith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce$13,866
Step Into Blacksburg Phase 2 Website ExpansionThe Blacksburg Partnership$5,002
Tall Ship ProvidenceVisit Alexandria$50,000
The Richmond International Film & Music FestivalThe Richmond International Film & Music Festival$6,250
This is Our Rush Hour Goes DigitalShenandoah County$50,000
Toast the Coast: Beer, Wine & Shine TrailNewport News Tourism$5,000
Virginia Capital Trail Weekend Getaway Marketing CampaignVirginia Capital Trail Foundation$5,000
Virginia is Your Spring Destination for the ArtsVirginia Arts Festival$50,000
What Will You Put IN, in St. Paul?Town of St. Paul$5,000

