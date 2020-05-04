Local Republicans have key marketing edge in City Council election

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020, 1:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Republican-backed candidates for Waynesboro City Council may have the edge going into the May 19 elections.

A Facebook post from former Democratic congressional and House of Delegates candidate Jennifer Lewis brought to my attention that some local residents were receiving mailers touting the slate of Bruce Allen, Lana Williams and Jim Wood, complete with a sample ballot, absentee-ballot application and an envelope pre-printed with the voter registrar’s office address.

Several people commenting on the thread tried to make this effort out to be akin to an effort at cheating the system, but actually it’s anything but.

What it is, is smart GOTV.

It’s a challenge in any election cycle to get out the vote, but it’s historically more challenging in Virginia’s may local elections, which usually see turnout in the 20-25 percent range.

And that’s in a normal year – i.e. an election year when we’re not being told to barricade ourselves crouching in our bathrooms with metal helmets on our heads.

You may very well see turnout half what you’d expect to see in a city election in this 2020 cycle, which in Waynesboro translates to, maybe, the votes of 1,000 people deciding the three seats on the City Council that are up.

You can’t do what you’d normally do in terms of GOTV – knocking on doors, having small neighborhood coffee chats and get-togethers – due to the governor’s ongoing lockdown order.

Advertising in the local newspapers that nobody reads anymore isn’t going to help.

That leaves Facebook advertising, which is hit-or-miss at best, and what you’re seeing from the local Republican-backed slate, in the form of the directed mailing.

Credit to the people in charge of thinking through the strategy to add the touch of the absentee-ballot application and the envelope with the registrar office’s address.

Good marketing includes a call for action on the part of the person that you hope opens the envelope.

This effort did everything but fill in the ballot for you.

Waynesboro is a 50-50 city politically – roughly 50 percent Democrat, 50 percent Republican.

This GOTV strategy could be what lifts Allen, Williams and Wood to victory on Election Night.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments