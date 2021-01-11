Local, regional food systems to be examined by special study

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2020 Local Food Marketing Practices Survey to provide new data on how locally grown food in the U.S. is marketed and sold.

This Census of Agriculture special study was first conducted in 2015 and asked about the production and local marketing of foods through farmers markets, restaurants and roadside stands. Results of the 2020 survey are expected to be available in November.

“We are excited to provide the first official federal data on marketing practices for local food since 2015 and therefore a five-year comparison point to inform policies and business in this area,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer.

Farmers can complete the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov. The deadline to respond is Feb. 16, 2021.

For more information about the local food survey, visit nass.usda.gov/go/local-food.

