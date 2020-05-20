Local Realtor Charity Cox honored with several industry awards

Published Wednesday, May. 20, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Long & Foster Real Estate has awarded Charity Cox, a sales associate from the Staunton/Waynesboro office, with several regional honors.

Cox was awarded the following region-specific awards for the Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro area of Long & Foster: Top Producer of the Year by Gross Commission, Top Producer of the Year by Settled Units, Top Listing Agent and Top Sales Agent.

“Long & Foster is proud that the Staunton/Waynesboro branch has recognized Charity’s many accomplishments and her commitment to the industry. Charity is a true professional in the real estate industry, and her dedication to her buyers and sellers is a testament to her passion for the real estate industry,” said Mary Beth Pauley, manager of the Staunton/Waynesboro office.

Asked about her “why” for being in the real estate business, Cox said, “Do what you love and love what you do…that’s it. This is the simple truth. I don’t do real estate because I love homes and decorating—while all those remodeling shows are super fun to watch, the reality is, it’s not like that at all.”

“Long & Foster prides itself on the accomplishments of our team of highly trained professionals,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Our family of companies has a reputation of honesty, integrity and best-in-class customer service that spans more than 50 years. This year’s award winners are an integral part of why Long & Foster is the top real estate company in the Mid-Atlantic.”

For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments