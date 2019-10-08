Local VPM PBS series ‘The Art Scene’ to premiere Oct. 10

VPM will premiere its newest series, “The Art Scene,” on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS.

A co-production of VPM and 19RED, the original productions division of Fuel Creative, Inc., “The Art Scene” highlights unique personalities and organizations comprising Virginia’s art scene. Over the course of 13 episodes, the series will offer an inside look at local theatres, galleries, studios, concert halls and arts education groups.

“We are honored that VPM chose 19RED to produce a show that celebrates the people, and organizations that create art that inspires, educates and is inclusive of all Virginians,” said Managing Producer Pam Hervey. “Our mission with ‘The Art Scene’ is to capture the true spirit of these creative communities in our stories and help make their art accessible to all.”

Helping to facilitate this accessibility are the show’s four hosts – Haliya Roberts, Bianca Bryan, Noah Scalin and Douglas Powell, aka Roscoe Burnems. Both Roberts and Bryan have theatre backgrounds. Scalin is a visual artist. Burnems is a performer, a master of slam poetry.

“At VPM, we are focused on telling the stories that matter,” said Steve Humble, Chief Content Officer. “The arts community in central Virginia really is amazing. We are so excited to be able to bring this high-quality show to our viewers through the lens of our four hosts. All of them are accomplished artists, so this gives the show an added level of credibility.”

Watch the series premiere of “The Art Scene” October 10 at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS.

For more information about VPM, visit VPM.org. Follow VPM on social media @myVPM.