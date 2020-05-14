Local officials in City of Richmond, Accomack County request delay of Phase One slow reopen

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that Accomack County and the City of Richmond would delay implementation of Phase One of the Forward Virginia plan to ease restrictions on certain business operations.

Both the City of Richmond and Accomack County requested these extensions, and will enter Phase One no earlier than midnight on Thursday, May 28.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday evening to request a two-week delay in entering Phase One, and Gov. Northam received their formal request this morning.

This afternoon, City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney formally requested a delay in implementing Phase One for at least two weeks.

According to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, Accomack County has reported 593 cumulative COVID-19, with 26 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

The City of Richmond has reported 602 COVID-19 cases, with 102 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

“As I have said previously, Virginia’s Phase One guidelines represent a floor, not a ceiling,” said Northam. “I have encouraged local leaders to request exemptions when appropriate, and I am pleased to grant the delays for both Accomack County and the City of Richmond.”

The formal request from Accomack County can be found here. The formal request from the City of Richmond can be found here.

The text of the amended Executive Order Sixty-Two is available here.

