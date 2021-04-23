Local issues in Waynesboro with AFP’s Rebecca Barnabi

Published Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021, 9:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

AFP reporter Rebecca Barnabi joins us to talk about Waynesboro Schools’ preparations for graduation season, the summer, and update us on the return of live music downtown.

About Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi covers education and features for AFP. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Related

Comments