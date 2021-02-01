Local hospitals continue to fare well as COVID numbers begin to decline

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 10:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending sharply downward statewide and nationally. How are our local hospitals holding up as we enter February?

This data is what was reported to HealthData.gov and updated on Monday.

Augusta Health, which serves the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro areas, reported an average daily census for the Jan. 22-28 period of 164, 63.6 percent of its 258-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Augusta Health for that period was 28.9, down 14.2 percent from last week’s average of 33.7.

The average ICU census was 8.4, 60.0 percent of capacity.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg reported an average daily census for the Jan. 22-28 period of 166.1, 63.4 percent of its 262-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara RMH for the period was 50, down 11.8 percent from last week’s average of 56.7.

The average ICU census was 12.3, 38.4 percent of capacity.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Jan. 22-28 period of 114.3, 67.6 percent of its 169-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson for the period was 22.6, down 29.2 percent from last week’s average of 31.9.

The average ICU census was 10.9, 40.8 percent of capacity.

University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Jan. 22-28 period of 478.7, 78.0 percent of its 614-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UVA for the period was 48.7, down 18.8 percent from last week’s average of 60.

The average ICU census was 132.9, 74.7 percent of capacity.

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington reported an average daily census for the Jan. 22-28 period of 17.6, 70.4 percent of its 25-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Carilion Stonewall Jackson for the period was 4.7, down 49.5 percent from last week’s average of 9.3.

The average ICU census was 5, 80 percent of capacity.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments