Local hospital census update: HealthData.gov numbers continue to look good

Published Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, 10:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to sharply downward statewide and nationally. How are our local hospitals holding up into the second week of February?

This data is what was reported to HealthData.gov and updated on Monday.

Augusta Health, which serves the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro areas, reported an average daily census for the Jan. 29-Feb. 4 period of 160.1, 62.1 percent of its 258-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Augusta Health for that period was 21.3, down 26.3 percent from last week’s average of 28.9.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg reported an average daily census for the Jan. 29-Feb. 4 period of 168.3, 64.2 percent of its 262-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara RMH for the period was 39, down 22 percent from last week’s average of 50.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Jan. 29-Feb. 4 period of 97.9, 57.9 percent of its 169-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson for the period was 11.4, down 49.6 percent from last week’s average of 22.6.

University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Jan. 29-Feb. 4 period of 484.6, 78.9 percent of its 614-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UVA for the period was 44.1, down 9.4 percent from last week’s average of 48.7.

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington reported an average daily census for the Jan. 29-Feb. 4 period of 18, 72 percent of its 25-bed capacity.

The hospital didn’t report any COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past week, according to HealthData.gov.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments