Local fire departments coordinating efforts to establish regional fire training academy

Published Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020, 9:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg Fire Department will work with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and Augusta County Fire and Rescue this summer to create a joint-partnership career fire academy designed to train selected personnel to become firefighters.

ACFR has operated a similar effort in the past, but this new effort will widely broaden the availability of the unique program in our region.

Candidates selected for employment by one of these agencies will be sent to a four-month, full-time academy – scheduled to begin in mid-August – a resulting in certification as a firefighter/EMT.

Graduates of the Academy will be assigned as firefighters in their respective sponsoring agency. Previously, prospective employees needed to already hold such certifications prior to applying to one of the departments.

“We are excited about the introduction of the full career regional fire academy and we look forward to serving the Harrisonburg community with the best trained firefighters possible,” HFD Interim Fire Chief Steve Morris said. “We encourage anyone who has an interest in a career in the fire service to apply.”

Deadline for firefighter testing is June 12

In order to be considered for the upcoming academy, applicants must apply to the Regional Firefighter testing by June 12. A $25 fee is due to the City of Harrisonburg by June 18.

Testing is for the Counties of Rockingham and Augusta, and the Cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.

Prospective applicants who have already completed Firefighter I or II, Hazardous Materials Operations or Emergency Medical Technician, (or some combination of these certifications) are also strongly encouraged to apply.

No certifications are required to apply for the Regional Firefighter test.

The regional firefighter testing will be conducted at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on June 27 with the opportunity to practice the physical agility portion on June 26.

To ensure compliance with the recommended guidelines related to COVID-19, you will be required to practice social distancing at the testing. Additionally, to ensure the safety of both employees and candidates, you will be required to submit to a temperature check and answer a simple health questionnaire prior to entering the testing site on both Friday, June 26 (if you choose to attend the optional physical ability test practice session) and Saturday, June 27.

Applications for the regional firefighter testing can be found here.

Testing is required for any individual interested in taking part in the new career fire academy being offered by the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and Augusta County Fire and Rescue. Additionally, individuals interested in any Firefighter position with the City are required to register and pass the Regional Firefighter Test.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments