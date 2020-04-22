Local donation drop-off for COVID-19 response

The Charlottesville-U.Va.-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center, with assistance from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and St. Anne’s-Belfield School, is coordinating a drop-off location for those in the community wishing to support local COVID-19 efforts.

“There has been an overwhelming outpour of individuals wanting to support the medical professionals, first responders, law enforcement officers, postal workers, and truck drivers/transportation professionals in our community,” says Maribel Street, acting emergency management coordinator. “Now, there’s an easy way to do just that.”

“St. Anne’s-Belfield School is honored to assist with this regional effort,” adds David Lourie, head of school. “Our essential workers are doing heroic work, and I hope everyone who is able will consider donating items to help them.”

Donations will be accepted Monday – Friday from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. in front of the Pre-School on St. Anne’s-Belfield School’s Belfield Campus. This is a no-contact donation site; donors can simply drop their items into designated bins. All donations will be cleaned and disinfected before distribution.

Materials donated to this location will be distributed to senior living facilities, first responders, day cares, and at-risk communities.

For more information about donating, please call the EOC Donation Hotline at 434-297-8415.

Full list of accepted items

Surgical/medical gowns

Head and shoe covers

Gloves, medical and non-medical grade

Face shields and safety glasses/goggles

Respirators, including N95

Masks, including surgical, dust, and hand sewn

Hand sanitizer and hand soap

Cleaning supplies, including paper products and chemical cleaners

Empty, clean squeeze-top or pump top bottles (8 oz or less)

Drop-off details

When : Weekdays, Monday – Friday

: Weekdays, Monday – Friday Time : 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., no appointment necessary

: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., no appointment necessary Location : 799 Faulconer Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903

: 799 Faulconer Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Social Distancing Efforts:No-contact donation bins

