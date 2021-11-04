Local COVID cases, vaccines more in line with state numbers

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Augusta County is back in line with the state average. Seems worthy of a headline.

The average in the county is 15.7 cases per 100,000 population. Statewide, the average is at 15.2 cases per 100K.

Back on Sept. 12, Augusta County was at a pandemic high of 139.9 cases per 100,000 residents for the preceding seven days, more than three times the 40.7 cases per 100K being seen statewide on that date.

Staunton (18.9 cases per 100K) and Waynesboro (27.1 cases per 100K) have seen more gradual declines over the past two months.

Worth mentioning here where we are in terms of vaccines. The county is at 52.4 percent of its overall population and 61.1 percent of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

The corresponding numbers for Staunton are 59.9 percent and 70.0 percent, and Waynesboro is at 56.1 percent and 69.1 percent.

Statewide: 63.1 percent are fully vaxxed, and 75.0 percent of all adults are.

We should see those numbers going up now that vaccines have been approved for children 5-11.

Maybe even some parents who haven’t gotten vaccinated will do so now. You can hope.

Story by Chris Graham

