Local COVID-19 data update: Region’s numbers continue trending below state

Published Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, 11:00 am

The perception from local media reports that Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro are experiencing a COVID-19 surge appears to be just that – perception.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 105 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests in the region over the past seven days.

That equates to 12.2 positive tests per 100,000 population.

Statewide, VDH is reporting a moving seven-day average of new reported positive COVID-19 tests at 1,060.

That works out to 12.4 positive tests per 100K population.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are also well in line locally relative to the state numbers – with six new hospitalizations in the region in the past week.

Which works out to 4.9 hospitalizations per week per 100,000 residents.

The state is reporting a total of 599 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week – a rate of 7.0 new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Speaking of hospital numbers

Hospital numbers continue to trend well across the board.

As of today’s VDH update, the state’s hospitals were reporting that 24.1 percent of their beds are open, and COVID-19 patients are accounting for 5.9 percent of overall available beds.

ICU capacity is also well within line. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reports that hospitals in the state are at 71 percent of their capacity today – baseline, according to VHHA, is 67 percent.

Of overall ICU usage, COVID-19 patients account for 12.1 percent of the beds.

Story by Chris Graham

