Local businesses partnering to deliver meals to Augusta Health staff

Local artisan boutique Essentially Zen and restaurant/catering company TakeOut 250 have partnered to provide 70+ meals to all on-duty PM staff at Augusta Health hospital this Friday, May 8.

The meals will be prepared by TakeOut 250 and delivered to hospital personnel by non-contact exchange Friday afternoon.

“We will individually pack each meal in microwave-safe containers so that staff can eat them when they have time and safely avoid cross-contamination,” owner Pam Fitzgerald said.

The donation was coordinated with the help of the Augusta Health Foundation, the hospital’s community outreach and charitable arm.

“Essentially Zen is proud to partner with TakeOut 250 to show our appreciation for the staff at Augusta Health—and all the nation’s health care workers—during these especially trying times,” said Essentially Zen owner, Sherrie Brown. “While this gift pales in comparison to the contributions of such front-line personnel, we hope it shows in some small way our heartfelt thanks for their selfless commitment to the continued care and well-being of our community.”

About Essentially Zen

Essentially Zen is an artisan studio & gifting boutique located at Downtown Staunton, VA specializing in premium, handcrafted body & bath products and curated gift boxes for holidays, birthdays, bridal parties, wedding welcomes, corporate events, and other special occasions. Visit www.essentiallyzen.shop for online offerings and free gifting consultations.

About TakeOut 250

Local restaurant and catering company TakeOut 250 offers fresh, healthy, and inspired home-style dining options for both daily takeout (no-contact pickup available) and special event catering, including weddings, holidays, private parties, and corporate meetings. Visit www.mytakeout250.com for daily specials and catering inquiries.

