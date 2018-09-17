Local author celebrates second edition of Ruby at the Gate

Farmers, children, and adult readers alike will be delighted by the second edition release of the heartwarming story Ruby at the Gate by Robert Moses.

Taking place at Moses’ sheep farm in Fairfield, Va., Ruby tells the true story of a baby lamb who was born too weak to move. A good shepherd ensures the little lamb is given milk and shelter, and as the lamb grows, her shepherd continues to visit her each day forming a special bond. Every morning, Ruby the lamb looks forward to greeting her shepherd at the gate.

This second edition of the book features new illustrations by Lexington’s own Erika Cummings that give life to a beautiful story. Fans of Moses’ Your Name is Stella will be delighted by the additional insight of life at the farm and will recognize a few familiar faces in the pages.

Reviewers have praised Ruby at the Gate for its touching story and delightful illustrations. Llama farmer S. Gallagher remarked, “It brought a smile to my face.”

Ruby at the Gate is published as both a paperback and an e-book by Mariner Publishing, a division of Mariner Media, Inc, in Buena Vista.

