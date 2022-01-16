Local author addresses novel way to beat climate change

Climate Action Alliance of the Valley is hosting Erik Curren, author of Abolish Oil Now! Abolitionists Beat Slavery and Can Beat Climate Change, for an author talk and book signing at Eastern Mennonite University on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Curren, also the author of The Solar Patriot, is a climate activist and history buff who applies lessons from the past to the world’s biggest challenge today, transitioning to a clean economy.

The event will happen in person on campus at the EMU Suter Science Center in Swartzendruber Hall, Harrisonburg.

Organizations co-sponsoring it, in addition to CAAV, include EMU’s Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions, 50by25 Harrisonburg, Shenandoah Faith and Climate, Sierra Club/Shenandoah Group, and Virginia Interfaith Power and Light.

Folks can participate in one of two ways:

On-campus in person in lecture hall 106 of the Suter Science Center, 1200 Park Rd, Harrisonburg (building and room locations are found on the online EMU map)

Online either through Zoom or Facebook Live.